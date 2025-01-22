SheGlam Launches in India via Reliance Retail's Tira, Bringing Viral Beauty to the Masses

Mumbai: Reliance Retail's Tira has announced the launch of SheGlam, a global beauty sensation and viral internet obsession that has captivated millions of makeup lovers worldwide. Known for its high-performance products, vibrant pigments, and innovative textures, SheGlam is here to redefine affordable glam for the Indian beauty market.

A brand that truly lives up to its viral reputation, SheGlam boasts an impressive claim of selling three products globally every second, underscoring its massive appeal and trust among beauty enthusiasts. Its debut on Tira brings a selection of SheGlam's most-loved products, including the cult-favorite Color Bloom Liquid Blush, a hero product lauded for its unique formula, blendability, and stunning shades.

The other must-haves like the Glow Bloom Liquid Highlighter, Dynamatte Boom Lasting Lipsticks, Skinfinite Hydrating Foundation and others from the collection offers a viral beauty experience like no other. "Glam Gone Viral", SheGlam has taken the beauty world by storm, with influencers and makeup artists worldwide praising its luxurious quality at budget-friendly prices.

SheGlam's debut on Tira brings Indian beauty enthusiasts a meticulously curated selection of the brand's global bestsellers. This launch strengthens Tira's position as India's ultimate destination for premium, innovative, and inclusive beauty. With SheGlam's worldwide acclaim and viral success, the brand seamlessly fits into India's evolving beauty landscape.

Available only on Tira, SheGlam invites customers to experience viral glam at their fingertips. Customers can explore the full range of the SheGlam lineup on Tira's website or download the Tira app. The SheGlam collection will soon be available in Tira stores as well.

Launched by Reliance Retail Limited, India's largest and most prominent retailer, Tira is the new omnichannel beauty retail platform powered by technology and customized experiences. Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands, making it the goto destination for all things beauty. (ANI)