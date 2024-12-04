Honda launches 3rd Gen Amaze to compete with new Maruti Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tiago

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) unveiled the all-new third-generation Honda Amaze on Wednesday, marking its global debut in India.

The car is priced between Rs 7.9 lakh to 10.89 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi. The new Amaze is set to compete with other popular models in the same segment such as the new Maruti Dzire the Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tiago.

The entry price point for most of these cars is in the range of Rs 6-7 lakh and going upwards to Rs 9-10 lakh.

The company highlighted that India is a key market for the company and it is the first country to witness the launch of the much-awaited new-generation Amaze.

The key features and highlights of New Amaze make it a strong contender in the compact sedan segment.

The car has advanced technology features like ADAS, the company also claimed that the Amaze is India's most affordable car equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, branded as Honda SENSING. It includes features like LaneWatch Camera and other active safety systems.

The car is powered with a 1.2L 4-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, compliant with E-20 fuel standards. It is available with two transmission options - a 5-speed manual and a CVT with paddle shifters - offering best-in-segment driveability.

For the safety features in the car the Honda noted that the Amaze boasts over 28 active and passive safety features, including six airbags standard across all variants.

The car is available in three feature-packed trims - V, VX, and ZX - and six colour options, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. It offers a connected car experience through Honda Connect, which comes with a best-in-segment free 5-year subscription.(ANI)