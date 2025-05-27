Black Box reports strong Q4 & FY25 financial performance

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Black Box Limited, a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions, announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The company delivered consistent improvement in profitability and operational efficiency, supported by disciplined execution and strategic portfolio realignment. Key metrics showed positive momentum across EBITDA, PAT, and margins, with an expanding order book and a strengthened balance sheet.

For the year FY25, revenue stood at Rs 5,967 crore compared to Rs 6,282 crore in FY24, moderated primarily due to delayed customer decision-making and a strategic exit from low-margin accounts. However, these measures contributed to significant margin enhancement, with EBITDA growing 24 per cent YoY to Rs 531 crore and EBITDA margin expanding by 210 basis points to 8.9 per cent. PAT surged 49 per cent YoY to Rs 205 crore, with PAT margin improving by 120 basis points to 3.4 per cent. Looking ahead, Black Box expects its renewed go-to-market strategy and enhanced pipeline execution to drive revenue growth starting from Q2 FY26.

Q4FY25 performance remained strong with revenue rising to Rs 1,545 crore, a 4 per cent YoY increase. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 147 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, with a margin of 9.5 per cent, an improvement of 130 basis points. PAT in Q4FY25 grew 48 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequentially to Rs 60 crore, with PAT margin increasing by 120 basis points to 3.9 per cent.

Order momentum remained robust through Q4FY25, with the Company reporting over Rs 1,550 crore in new deal wins—more than double the average of the previous three quarters. Notable wins included a Rs 240 crore digital modernisation contract with a major US hospital network, over Rs 225 crore in data center services for global hyperscalers, Rs 130+ crore in transportation (airport modernisation), Rs 90 crore in the education sector from a leading U.S. university, and a Rs 90 crore engagement with a major APAC-based consumer electronics firm. The consolidated order backlog stood at $504 million as of March 31, 2025, covering approximately two-thirds of the projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

As part of its India growth strategy, Black Box has committed Rs 100 crore to expand its domestic business and enhance its Bengaluru Centre of Excellence. Two major Indian contracts totalling Rs 180 crore were secured during the year to support telecom and municipal infrastructure development, in line with the company’s focus on doubling India revenues.

In recognition of its strong operational and financial performance, the company has recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent (Re 1 per share on a face value of Rs 2), subject to shareholder approval. Further strengthening its financial standing, CRISIL upgraded Black Box’s long-term credit rating to BBB+/Stable in March 2025. The company also completed strategic leadership hiring across its newly established customer-focused verticals and offering-focused horizontals, effectively operationalising its revamped go-to-market strategy.

Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director, stated: "Our strategic focus on high-value customer segments and operational rigour has led to a meaningful expansion in both order book and profitability. The ongoing digital and AI-driven transformation across industries presents structural growth opportunities, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on them."

Deepak Kumar Bansal, Executive Director and Global CFO, added: "FY25 marked strong progress on profitability and capital efficiency. Our EBITDA margins continue to move toward our double-digit target, supported by quality of revenues and operating discipline. With strong ROE, a robust pipeline, and healthy cash reserves, we remain confident in delivering on our financial performance guidance for FY26."

