Bhai Dooj generates Rs 22,000 crore in business across India: CAIT

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The festival of Bhai Dooj brought festive cheer and strong business momentum across India this year, generating an estimated Rs 22,000 crore in trade, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday.

Delhi alone contributed nearly Rs 2,800 crore to this massive festive turnover, as people celebrated the special bond between brothers and sisters with gifts, sweets, and traditional rituals.

Bhai Dooj, a festival that marks the love and affection between siblings, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across cities, towns, and villages on Thursday.

From applying tilak and exchanging gifts to family gatherings and festive feasts, the day was filled with joy and togetherness.

Markets across major cities -- including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Indore -- witnessed heavy footfall as shoppers flocked to buy sweets, gifts, apparel, jewellery, and festive items.

According to CAIT, key categories that saw strong demand included sweets and dry fruits, garments and sarees, jewellery and accessories, electronics, home appliances, and gift hampers.

Travel, cab services, restaurants, and hotels also reported a surge in business activity.

Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and National Secretary General of CAIT, said that Bhai Dooj not only strengthens family relationships but also contributes significantly to India’s economy.

“Bhai Dooj is not merely a family festival; it is the very soul of Indian culture that reinforces the spirit of love, sacrifice, and respect within familial relationships,” he said.

Khandelwal added that this year’s celebrations also supported the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, as traders encouraged the sale of indigenous products.

CAIT reported that sales of Swadeshi goods rose by nearly 50 per cent compared to last year, with strong demand for traditional sweets, handcrafted gifts, dry fruits, and handloom garments.

Highlighting the wider economic impact, Khandelwal noted that such festivals showcase the resilience of India’s non-corporate and non-agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in driving the country’s growth.

CAIT believes that occasions like Bhai Dooj not only promote social harmony but also rejuvenate India’s traditional market culture by inspiring consumers to choose Swadeshi products, strengthening the spirit of self-reliance in the Indian economy.

--IANS

pk