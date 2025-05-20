Arunachal logs record monthly GST collection of Rs 332 crore in April

Itanagar, May 20 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh recorded its highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in April this year, reflecting the national trend of an all-time high GST collection.

Expressing his satisfaction, Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a post on his X handle said: “In a landmark achievement, Arunachal recorded its highest-ever monthly GST collection in April 2025 – a massive Rs 332 crores, marking a 66 per cent increase from last year! Since the launch of GST in 2017, Arunachal’s taxpayer base has grown significantly, with over 20,000 registered taxpayers today.”

According to an official statement, the all-India GST collection also reached an all-time high of Rs 2.36 lakh crores in April 2025, marking a 12.6 per cent year-over-year increase.

Since the implementation of GST in July 2017, the taxpayer base in Arunachal Pradesh has grown manifold, with approximately 20,000 taxpayers currently registered, the statement said.

Meanwhile, to further boost the tax collection, the Central GST Itanagar Commissionerate organised a cyclothon (cycle rally) on May 18 under the theme ‘Sunday on Cycles’.

The event aimed to promote physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and to create awareness about GST as it approaches its eighth anniversary.

Despite the rain, a large number of enthusiastic participants gathered at the Bank Tinali area in Itanagar, from where the rally was flagged off. The cycle rally concluded at Indira Gandhi Park.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the record GST collection in April showcases the resilience of the Indian economy and the effectiveness of cooperative federalism.

Gross GST collections for April stood at 2.36 lakh crore rupees, marking a 12.6 per cent increase over the gross collection of 2.10 lakh crore rupees in April 2024.

Net GST collections for April 2025 reached 2.09 lakh crore rupees, reflecting a 9.1 per cent growth compared to the net collection of 1.92 lakh crore rupees in April 2024.

