Andhra Pradesh backs GST reforms proposed by Centre

Amaravati, Sep 3 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has asserted its support for next-generation GST reforms proposed by the Centre.

Participating in the 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav stated that the State government fully supports the reforms being proposed by the centre.

He called it a measure taken in the best interest of the ‘poorest of the poor.’

The two-day meeting is expected to take up a major revamp of GST slabs, compliance simplification measures, and next-generation reforms.

Speaking about the Andhra Pradesh government’s stand, Finance Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Payyavula Keshav said the reforms were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement of a “Diwali gift” for the people.

“As an alliance partner, the Andhra Pradesh government supports these reforms in the GST sector being proposed by the Government of India. Most of them are aimed at helping the common man and the poorest of the poor. They cover critical sectors such as food, education, health, steel, cement, and textiles,” Minister Keshav said.

Being a crucial NDA ally, he added, the TDP president and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also backed the reforms, calling them a significant step toward reviving the economy and improving people’s lives.

“The reforms are aimed at expanding the Indian economy while rationalising the tax rates on items of common consumption, reducing costs for households and providing relief to millions,” the Minister noted.

“The reforms are being suggested with the intention of ensuring benefits are passed on to the customer and end-consumers. From the Government of India to all participating states, including even opposition voices, there is a shared understanding that the consumer must benefit,” the Finance Minister emphasised.

