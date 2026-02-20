AI Summit: GNA Energy launches ‘Vidyut AI’ to boost operating framework

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The five-day-long AI Impact Summit 2026, held in the national capital, saw significant innovations and applications being displayed, focused on accelerating the digitalisation of the country's energy sector.

Vidyut AI, a flagship project of GNA Energy Private Limited, was one of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)- derived solutions that grabbed the attention of visitors as well as exhibitors.

The application provides power market data, demand forecasting, and does price analysis through artificial intelligence on a single platform.

Paru Agarwal, product manager at GNA Energy Private Limited, told IANS that his company launched the product at the AI Summit to showcase its multi-tasking features and how it will simplify and integrate a host of functions on one platform.

He said that this incorporates all the market information and intelligence gathered by the company.

Stating that the company operates on two fronts, he said, “One, the over-the-counter platform, where trading takes place, and the second, where they provide necessary intelligence to SLDCs, Power Purchase Committees, Discoms, and CNI consumers.”

He explained that data digitisation has been a major challenge in the energy sector.

“The company has integrated all these sources and created a central data repository. An effort has been made to streamline this data systematically, keeping in mind the Indian energy stack,” he explained.

Paru Agarwal further informed that the company also works on demand forecasting. This includes intra-day forecasts as well as long-term demand forecasts, ranging from one year to ten years. Deep learning and neural network models are used for this.

Recently, the company has also integrated encoder, decoder, and transformer models into its system.

He stated that AI has been adopted in the industry for a long time, but this summit is giving people an opportunity to understand its true potential.

He said that people are now realising how impactful everyday bills, data collection, and even small processes can be. This summit is making it clear how rapidly AI is being adopted in India and abroad and how vast opportunities it can open up.

Explaining the Ministry of Power’s role in providing guidance, regulations, and a strong framework to all startups and organisations, he said that most of the startups and companies present here are working under its guidance, which is encouraging innovation.

