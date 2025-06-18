Agricultural scientists to spend 3 days a week in farm fields: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan has achieved widespread success across the country and would continue as a sustained movement to modernise Indian agriculture and enhance farmers' prosperity through direct field-level engagement.

The Union Agriculture Minister, while addressing the media, announced a series of immediate measures to enhance agricultural development and farmer welfare.

Highlighting the critical role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the minister stated that KVKs will be designated as nodal agencies in every district. These will operate as coordinated teams dedicated to addressing farmers’ needs. Efforts will also be undertaken to bring uniformity and structural strengthening to the KVK system across the country.

Chouhan said to ensure direct engagement with farming communities, KVK scientists will now be mandated to spend at least three days a week in the field. Reaffirming his personal commitment, the minister added that he himself will visit farms two days a week to connect with farmers on the ground and understand their issues first-hand.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will appoint a state-wise Nodal Officer for agriculture. This officer will be responsible for overseeing scientific trials, identifying state-specific challenges, offering expert advice, and maintaining close communication with state governments. The objective is to ensure that scientific insights and policy responses are tailored to the unique needs of each region.

The Minister also assured that he, along with senior officials, will hold regular consultations with state governments to align strategies and deliver regionally relevant agricultural solutions.

As part of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan campaign, 2,170 teams comprising scientists, officials, and agricultural experts visited over 1.42 lakh villages, directly interacting with more than 1.34 crore farmers. The initiative witnessed active participation from Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and a large number of grassroots representatives, the minister said.

He emphasised the need to bridge existing gaps in knowledge, research, and institutional capacities to ensure tangible benefits for farmers.

Chouhan flagged substandard seeds and pesticides as two pressing concerns during the campaign. In response, the Ministry will take strong measures to strengthen the Seed Act and ensure stringent quality control mechanisms, so that only certified, high-quality inputs reach farmers.

“This campaign aimed to fill the gap between the research labs and the agricultural fields. We’ve seen remarkable work happening, but challenges persist. Our focus must now be on increasing productivity, reducing input costs, and ensuring that agriculture becomes a profitable and sustainable livelihood for every farmer,” he added.

He praised the efforts of ICAR and the Ministry of Agriculture for the successful execution of the campaign and announced that it will be relaunched during the rabi season.

Additionally, targeted follow-up actions will commence with a dedicated Action Plan for Soybean. A stakeholder consultation for soybean will be held on June 26 in Indore, followed by similar missions on cotton, sugarcane, pulses, and oilseeds, the Minister informed.

A national-level meeting in hybrid mode is scheduled on June 24 at the Pusa Institute, where scientists, agricultural officers, and state agriculture ministers will review campaign outcomes. Nodal officers will present comprehensive reports on state-wise agricultural conditions, laying the groundwork for collaborative efforts between the Centre and states. The meeting will also explore future research priorities and structural reforms.

Chouhan stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, food grain production has risen by 40 per cent in the last 11 years, a result of consistent and strategic policy implementation.

“Our mission is to ensure food security, nutritional availability, and profitable farming while preserving soil health for future generations. India must emerge as a global food basket, he said.

Chouhan outlined the vision of ‘One Nation – One Agriculture – One Team’, emphasising the need for an integrated platform where farmers, scientists, institutions, and policymakers collaborate to achieve the common goal of developed agriculture and farmer prosperity.

