Adani Cement one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on planet: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, May 5 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday hailed the achievement of Adani Cement which has reached 100 million tonnes capacity at a world-record pace.

In a post on X social media platform, the billionaire industrialist said Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet.

“100 million tonnes capacity established at a world-record pace! Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

Gautam Adani further stated that it is a reflection of “our unwavering belief in India’s growth story, and the strength of a set of trusted brands built over decades”.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has reported the highest 9 per cent annual PAT growth at Rs 5,158 crore in FY25, while crossing 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity last fiscal.

With this feat, Ambuja became the ninth-largest cement company in the world. The company, which also reported the highest-ever annual revenue at Rs 35,045 crore, up 6 per cent (year-on-year). It delivered the highest-ever annual volume at 65.2 million tonnes in FY25, up 10 per cent (on-year)

Moreover, it recorded its highest EBITDA in a quarter at Rs 1,868 crore, up 10 per cent YoY, and PAT on a standalone basis went up by 75 per cent at Rs 929 crore.

This performance was supported by improved KPIs across operational parameters, showcasing the company’s strength and resilience, healthy volume growth, value extraction of acquired assets, enhanced cost leadership, and group synergies.

The company has successfully commissioned 2.4 MTPA brownfield expansion of general use (GU) in Farakka (West Bengal), debottlenecking of 0.5 MTPA across various plants. The cement maker also commissioned 299 MW RE power out of the planned total of 1,000 MW, with balance progressively to be achieved by June 2026.

“Brands that have stood by India through every turn and, now, are building for its future,” said Gautam Adani.

