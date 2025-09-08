Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action: Ruby Bhatnagar empowers over 3,000 women in Uttarakhand under PMEGP

Haldwani, Sep 8 (IANS) Ruby Bhatnagar, a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, is not just a successful entrepreneur - she is a true inspiration in the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

She has built a thriving model of self-employment rooted in India’s rich tradition of handlooms and handicrafts. And for this she has got help under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP),

She started with a loan of Rs 10 lakhs under the PMEGP scheme. Promoting self-reliance among aspiring entrepreneurs was the aim. With this financial support, Ruby started a cottage industry focused on handcrafted products like jute bags, designer clothing, toys, home decor items, and handicrafts. Her venture wasn't just about starting a business—it was about reviving and modernising Swadeshi (indigenous) handloom products, making them relevant in today's market.

To develop her skills and leadership capabilities, Ruby actively participated in numerous Self-Help Group (SHG) training programmes where she learned new handicraft techniques and best practices in managing group enterprises. These experiences equipped her to expand her vision beyond individual success.

She gradually built a strong network of women artisans. Ruby has currently extended her operations across three districts of Uttarakhand—Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat. She has created livelihood opportunities for over 3,000 women, Bhatnagar told IANS. These women are now part of a growing network of self-reliant artisans contributing to both their households and the local economy.

Ruby believes that schemes like PMEGP are lifelines for women looking to break free from economic dependency.

“Every woman should take advantage of the Prime Minister’s self-employment schemes. They are not just financial aids—they are a gateway to confidence, independence, and empowerment,” she said in conversation with IANS.

Through her commitment to self-reliance and community empowerment, Ruby Bhatnagar has become a living example of how government schemes, when combined with skill, determination, and purpose, can transform lives. She continues to inspire thousands to dream bigger and build stronger, self-reliant communities - one handcrafted product at a time.

Hema Bisht is one of the many women whose lives have taken a positive turn after joining Ruby Bhatnagar’s women empowerment initiative. After receiving hands-on training in handicrafts, Hema became an active member of Ruby’s self-help group.

She began working in the jute production unit, where she honed her skills in creating a variety of eco-friendly products such as jute bags and intricately designed jute jewellery.

Through this opportunity, Hema not only developed new skills but also found a stable source of income, allowing her to support her family and become financially independent.

Another inspiring story comes from Kiran, a fellow worker at the unit. Kiran shared that before joining the group, she had never been employed and had limited means to contribute to her household.

However, becoming a part of Ruby Bhatnagar’s initiative gave her a new sense of purpose.

“I had no job earlier and no way to earn, but after joining this group, I’ve learned so much and now I’m able to earn for myself. It’s a big step towards becoming self-reliant,” she said with gratitude.

