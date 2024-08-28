Man beaten to death after quarrel over delayed food at Dhaba in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, two held

New Delhi: Owners of a Dhaba were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death after a quarrel broke out between them over delayed food under the Rajouri Garden police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harneet Singh Sachdeva (29) who was rushed to the hospital by his friends after the altercation but was declared dead by doctors.

According to the police, information was received from the hospital in the morning hours of Wednesday regarding a person being brought dead.

On initial inquiry, it was found that the deceased Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had gone to a dhaba named Kafilla and ordered something.

Due to a delay in his order, an altercation took place between him and the staff there. The staff of the Dhaba made a call to the owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula. The owners came there with some persons along with them and a fight ensued between the deceased, his friends and the owners, said police.

Later, the injured was taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead.

For now, two of the accused Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula have been arrested. Further investigation is on. How the restaurant was operating at those hours is also being enquired into, added the police statement further.

The mother of the deceased, while narrating the ordeal, said, "He left home at 7 in the evening, around 3:30 AM he had a video call with her wife and told that it was raining heavily and he would come home soon. Later, at 4:23 we got a call from his friend that Harneet was injured in a scuffle and admitted to the hospital. As we reached there he was no more. He was married three months ago and had no enmity with anyone."

As per the police, the deceased used to work on the odd labour jobs of whitewashing and had previous involvement in the case of quarrel.

