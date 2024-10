New Delhi: Delhi Police busted an international drug syndicate and seized more than 560 kg of cocaine on Wednesday, officials said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/states-and-uts/delhi/arvind-kejriwal-to-vacate-official-residence-moves-to-new-address-in-2-days-sources

According to the police, the cocaine is worth Rs 2000 crore in the international market.

Further investigation is underway.

—ANI