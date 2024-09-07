Gujarat: Unique laddu eating contest hosted in Jamnagar on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Jamnagar: Amid the joyous celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across the country, the city of Jamnagar in Gujarat hosted a unique 'laddu eating' competition--Open Saurashtra Laddu Competition.

For 16 years, people have been participating to showcase in the laddu eating competition.

Continuing the years of tradition, this year too the competition was organised by Brahma Social Group of Jamnagar.

According to the organisers, a total of 49 contestants took part, including 33 men, 6 women, and 10 children. What is even more surprising is that the laddus that are prepared for this competition are of 100 grams, which is made of pure ghee and milk.

People from Jamkandorana, Jamjodhpur, and Jamnagar participated in this open Saurashtra competition. Last year Naveen Dave won by eating 13 laddus, and this year again Ravji Makwana won the competition by eating 12 laddus. Among children, Ayush Thakar was the winner who ate 5 laddus. Padmaniben Gajera won in the women's category by eating 9 laddus.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

In Mumbai, the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been a prominent figure in the festival since 1934, and the Kambli family has overseen its care for over eighty years.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

