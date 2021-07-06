West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee visits the Salt Lake residence of TMC leader Mukul Roy (right) on Tuesday to pay her last respects to the departed soul of Krishna Roy. Krishna Roy, wife of Mukul, was undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital for post-Covid complications and breathed her last on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. Bidhannagar Board of Administrators chairperson Krishna Chakraborty (left) was also present. —Joy Sadhukhan / The Hawk