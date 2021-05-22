Home > Photo gallery > Mexican beauty queen and a software engineering degree holder Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday, besting contestants from 74 other countries. Pictures of her in her beautiful red gown have been splashed all over the world. However, one other contestant has been making headlines as well.—AFP
Mexican beauty queen and a software engineering degree holder Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday, besting contestants from 74 other countries. Pictures of her in her beautiful red gown have been splashed all over the world. However, one other contestant has been making headlines as well.—AFP