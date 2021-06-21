5 yoga poses to help relieve menstrual cramps

New Delhi: International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year, emphasizing the importance of yoga and its important role in rejuvenating the mind and body and leading to a healthier lifestyle. I will.





Yoga can be described as the dance of each cell of our body and the music of all breathing that creates inner tranquility and harmony.





According to the United Nations website, the theme of International Day of Yoga 2021 is "Yoga for Happiness", that is, how yoga practices can promote the overall health of all individuals.





There are several yoga poses where people get relief for different types of problems. One such problem that yoga can help is menstrual cramps.





The menstrual cycle afflicts many women with severe pain. Dysmenorrhea is accompanied by a sharp, throbbing, burning sensation in the lower abdomen. These spasms are caused by the contraction of the uterus to shed the endometrium. However, some yoga poses work surprisingly well to relieve unpleasant cramps.





Painkillers can relieve the pain of cramps, but more natural solutions can help correct the cause of the pain.





Unlike common myths, exercise is actually recommended during menstruation because it helps release endorphins, the body's natural painkillers. This means that light workouts can help reduce menstrual cramps and pain.





There are several yoga poses that can be easily advanced to relieve cramping pain: Ustrasana improves posture, strengthens back muscles, stretches thighs, ankles, and opens neck, chest, and abdomen. is. And crotch.





The camel pose causes abdominal stretch. Pulling the stomach signals the muscles of the uterus to stop the contraction of the uterus and relieve dysmenorrhea.





Start by kneeling on the floor. Stretch your body back and hold your heels. Push your hips forward and lower your head back. Hold that position for about 25 seconds and then return to its original position.





Balasana or children's poses are very relaxing poses that help relieve menstrual cramps. This is done by bending the reproductive organs and releasing tension in the areas of the back, shoulders and neck. On top of that, it also helps to relax the mind.





To take this pose, you need to sit on your knees with your body resting on your thighs and your arms extending outwards forward. Place your knees on the floor, tilt them forward, extend your arms, and bend down as far as you can comfortably. If possible, lean your forehead against the mat in front of you and breathe slowly through the diaphragm five times, or use your abdomen instead of your chest.





Danulasana or bow poses stimulate the reproductive organs and strengthen the core. It also relieves constipation and discomfort during menstruation. Those who suffer from excessive spinal and disc problems should not perform this pose at all.





Lying on the floor and starting the pose, with your hands and feet separated by hip width. Then fold your knees and hold your ankles. Inhale, raise your legs, and raise your upper body. Hold this position and take a deep breath. Now go back to the original position and repeat.





One of the most popular poses for dealing with dysmenorrhea is a reclining twist because it feels good and has great health benefits. As a starting point, your back and hips will stretch significantly. This is necessary when dealing with menstrual pain and pain.





With your legs extended, lie on your back and start the pose. When inhaling, bring one knee to your chest and extend it toward your shoulders. As you exhale, keep one leg extended and fold your knees across your body to the other side. Keep in mind that you only need to rotate your hips so that your back is level with the ground.





The resting corpse pose is clearly the most relaxing pose and is usually done at the end of every yoga session. This pose is the simplest form of yoga, but it has many advantages.





This pose requires you to lie comfortably on your back without twisting or bending your body. It evens out your breathing, helps your mind to be distracted from menstrual pain, and frees you from dysmenorrhea.





Lying on your back, lay your palms up. Slowly relax your body, starting from the top of your head, to your neck, shoulders, spine, arms and hands, thighs, calves, ankles, and finally your feet.





These were some yoga poses that proved to help relieve menstrual cramps at that time of the month.





It is believed that yoga practice began in India thousands of years ago, and ancient mythological books such as Rigveda also mention it.





On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of ​​practicing "Yoga Day" during a speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, and on June 15, 2015, the first International Day of Yoga. The day was observed worldwide. (ANI)











