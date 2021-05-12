UP gets ready with PICU for kids with Covid

Lucknow: Intensifying the preparations to protect children from the Covid infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered special arrangements at hospitals on the lines of ICU to ensure top class treatment.

Soon, paediatric beds with all the resources, known as PICU, will become functional in hospitals of all metropolitan cities, including Lucknow, to protect children from the deadly Coronavirus.

The government spokesman said that the chief minister has given instructions to set up at least 100 paediatric beds in every district.

Salman Khan, a paediatrician at Dufferin Hospital in Lucknow, said that the decision of the Yogi government to set up 50-100 paediatric beds in all the major cities would prove very effective in the treatment of children.

He stated that all the facilities have been provided in PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) for children above one month, NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for children below one month and SNCU (Sick Newborn care Unit)- established at maternity hospitals.

These beds will be small in size and will have railing on the sides. Severely infected children will be provided with treatment and oxygen.

The chief minister has already said that if needed, assistance will be taken from ex-servicemen, retired officers. He also said that students receiving medical education can train and provide tele consultation to the patients.

