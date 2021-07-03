UP Reports 112 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 112 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Saturday, taking the state''s infection tally to 17,06,495 and the death toll to 22,622.

One death each was reported from Sitapur and Chandauli, the UP government said in a statement.

Of the 112 fresh cases of the infection, 17 were reported from Lucknow, 10 from Allahabad, eight from Gautam Buddh Nagar and seven from Kanpur Nagar among others.

A total of 204 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking their count so far to 16,81,412, the statement said.

The count of active cases in the state now stands at 2,461, it added. Over 5.86 crore samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, including more 2.44 lakh on Friday. —PTI