Strong Immune Response In Vax By Sanofi-GSK

Paris: A Covid-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) has shown strong rates of neutralising antibody responses against COVID-19 in the Phase-II trial.

The Phase-II trial, which involved 722 adult volunteers from the US and Honduras between 18 and 95 years old, did not raise any safety concerns and also produced a strong immune response in all ages.

It showed 95 per cent to 100 per cent seroconversion following a second injection, while a single jab produced high neutralising antibody levels among people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. This suggested the vaccine's strong potential for development as a booster shot.

"Our Phase 2 data confirms the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis, as we know multiple vaccines will be needed… that can be stored at normal temperatures," said Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur, in a statement. "These positive data show the potential of this protein-based adjuvanted vaccine candidate in the broader context of the pandemic, including the need to address variants and to provide for booster doses," added Roger Connor, President of GSK Vaccines.

In December, last year, the Sanofi-GSK faced a major setback after their experimental Covid-19 vaccine did not appear to work well in older adults.

But now, in coming weeks, its Phase-III trial is expected to enroll more than 35,000 adult participants from a broad range of countries and will assess the efficacy of two vaccine formulations including the D614 (Wuhan) and B1351 (South African) variants.

French pharma company Sanofi and its British peer GSK aim to produce up to one billion doses in 2021.

Austrian docs treat AstraZeneca Covid vax thrombosis

#VIENNA

A team of doctors at Medical University of Vienna treated a 62-year-old woman suffering from a rare thrombosis observed in people following AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19.

The condition medically referred to as VITT (vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia) is associated with a low thrombocyte (blood platelet) count and a clotting disorder. It occurs at unusual sites in the body. Following vaccination, the patient developed vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT). The doctors quickly treated the patient with a high dose of intravenous immunoglobulin concentrates, cortisone and specific anticoagulants, so that thrombosis was prevented.

"In this case we were able to describe, in a first, the efficacy of a potentially life-saving treatment strategy for vaccine-induced thrombosis," said coagulation specialist Paul Knobl, at the varsity.

Rare blood clotting following AstraZeneca vaccinations have been reported from countries including India, UK and the US. But studies show the risks far outweigh benefits provided by vaccinations. IANS