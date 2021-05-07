Remdesivir allocation made till May 16 across the country: Gowda

New Delhi: Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir made up to May 16, said a letter written to all the states by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The allotment has been made for the states/UTs and they have been asked to monitor proper distribution to government and private hospitals.

State governments/UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of the allocation for the state/UT.

"It was mentioned that in continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period April 21 to May 9, 2021 communicated by DO issued on 1st May 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for period of April 21 to May 16, 2021 is being prepared jointly by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the Ministry said.

—IANS