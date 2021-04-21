Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package scheme for 'Corona Warriors' extended for one year

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package scheme has been extended for a period of one year with effect from April 20, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has informed.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP) has provided a safety net to the dependents of corona warriors who lost their lives to COVID-19. I am glad to announce that this scheme has now been extended for a period of one year with effect from today," said Vardhan on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared a letter to New India Assurance Company Limited that requested to resume the scheme with immediate effect, informing that funds shall be released as soon as possible.

The health ministry had on Monday announced that all claims under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package will be settled by the insurance company till April 24, after which a new dispensation will be provided to cover 'Corona Warriors'.

"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP) was announced on March 2020 and was extended thrice till April 24 2021. It was launched to provide a safety net to Health Workers to ensure that in case of any adversity due to COVID19, their families are taken care of," the ministry had tweeted.

The ministry reported that insurance cover of up to Rs 50 lakhs has been provided under the scheme and 287 claims have been paid by the insurance company so far.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths on Monday. (ANI