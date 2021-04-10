Pak approves China's Sinovac vax for emergency use

Islamabad: Amid te ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved China's Sinovac vaccine against the virus for emergency use, the National Institute of Health in Islamabad announced.

According to a statement released by DRAP, the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac has been given emergency use authorization for people aged 18 and above, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the authorization will be reviewed every quarter keeping in view data regarding safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine.

It is the third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be approved by the country after Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.

Pakistan kicked off its vaccination drive in early February upon receiving vaccine donation from China.

So far, Pakistan has reported 710,829 confirmed cases with 15,229 deaths.

--IANS