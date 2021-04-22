NMCH Asks Doctors To Avoid Prescribing Remdesivir Injection

Patna: After the shortage of Remdesivir injections in Bihar, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna came up with a new theory and directed the doctors to avoid prescribing this injection to corona patients.

Dr Vinod Kumar Singh, medical superintendent of NMCH, issued a circular dated April 21, 2021 and said that it is not completely effective for Covid patients -- referring to the fresh guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The antiviral drug Remdesivir is not suggested for patients admitted in hospitals with Covid 19 regardless of how severely ill they are as there is no evidence that it improves survival of patients," Singh said in a circular.

"Hence, we have directed all doctors to avoid prescribing injections called Remdesivir to Covid patients. It creates panic among them," Singh said.

The circular came at a time when a section of prominent doctors of the country claims that the Remdesivir injection is 85% effective on corona patients.

The situation in Bihar is deteriorating by the day. 95 persons have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, including 24 in Patna. 13 persons died in NMCH, 7 in AIIMS Patna, 4 in PMCH and 2 in IGIMS.

As the health infrastructure collapses in Bihar, patients in rural areas are contacting local doctors and Registered Medical Practitioners for treatment. Dr Shiv Muni Sharma, a doctor in Sasaram district who came to Patna said: "As there is no medicine for corona in the country, we are prescribing medicines in combination of Paracetamol 500 mg and Dexamethasone tablets. There are several tablets of these two compositions such as Calpol 500 and Dexona tablets for patients having symptoms of Covid 19."

"As everyone knows, Paracetamol tablets bring down the temperature of the patient and a Dexamethasone tablet is helpful in reducing the infection in the neck. The patients have to ensure the infection does not enter the lungs. The health of Covid 19 patients deteriorates only after infection reaches the lungs," he said.

"Awareness is key here especially for people living in rural areas of Bihar. The corona infection is spreading in rural areas due to migration of workers. People have to be alert about the virus threat but do not need to panic," Sharma said. "We have witnessed several patients running from pillar to post in hospitals to get admitted. As hospitals are running out of beds, patients are getting panicky," Sharma said. —IANS