Morocco receives COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Rabat: Morocco on Thursday received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines through the global vaccine-sharing facility COVAX, the Ministry of Health said.

Additional doses will be allocated to the country in the coming weeks, said the ministry in a statement, without giving further details about the vaccine Morocco received under this program.

The country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign at the end of January, after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

As of Thursday, 4,433,939 people in the country have received the first shot, and 4,075,290 have received the second dose.

COVID-19 infections in Morocco have reached 500,323, with 8,873 deaths and 486,913 recoveries.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners.