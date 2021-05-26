India's Active Caseload Further Declines To 24,95,591

New Delhi (The Hawk): India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for ten consecutive days now.

2,08,921 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001I39U.jpg

Cumulatively, the Active Caseload has also now reduced to 24,95,591. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021.

A net decline of 91,191is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 9.19% of the country's total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0025KZW.jpg

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 13th consecutive day. 2,95,955 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 87,034 more recoveries during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003VY1W.png

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,43,50,816 today with the 2,95,955 patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours.. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 89.66%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004J7WH.jpg

On another front, the highest ever single day tests 22,17,320 were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,48,11,496 tests have been done so far.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 11.45% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.42% today. It has remained less than 10% for 2 consecutive days now.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005WBPW.jpg

India has achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 20 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. A total of 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,70,378 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 97,96,058 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 67,29,213 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,51,71,950 FLWs (1stdose), 83,84,001 FLWs (2nddose), 1,29,57,009 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 6,20,88,772 (1stdose) and 1,00,30,729 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,71,35,804 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,83,68,920 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.