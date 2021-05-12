India's Active Caseload Declines for the Second Consecutive day

New Recoveries outnumber Daily New COVID Cases for the Second Consecutive day

India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 17.5 Crore



More than 30 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated so far



New Delhi (The Hawk): India's total Active Caseload has dipped to 37,04,099 today. It now comprises 15.87% of the country's total Positive Cases.



A net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.

13 States cumulatively account for 82.51% of India's total Active Cases.

Government of India is expeditiously delivering global aid to States/UTs under the "Whole of Government" approach, to augment their efforts in COVID management. 9,200 Oxygen Concentrators, 5,243 Oxygen Cylinders, 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, 5,913ventilators/ Bi PAP and ~3.44LRemdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/ dispatched to States and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response, so far. The Union Government is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to States and UTsthrough faster custom clearances, and use of air and road.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.52 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

A total of17,52,35,991vaccine doses have been administered through 25,47,534sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,82,449 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,39,376 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,41,49,634 FLWs (1stdose), 79,52,537 FLWs (2nddose), 30,44,463 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,58,83,416 (1stdose) and 78,36,168 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,39,59,7721stdose beneficiaries and 1,62,88,176 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.



