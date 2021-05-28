India backs calls for study on coronavirus origins

New Delhi: India on Friday supported the renewed global call for a comprehensive study by the World Health Organisation into the origins of coronavirus, days after United States President Joe Biden asked American intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the pandemic amid growing controversy about origins of the virus from a laboratory in China.

In March, the World Health Organisation came out with a report on the origins of the virus but it had failed to meet the expectations of the US and several other leading countries.



External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all.

"The WHO convened global study on the origin of COVID-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the issue.

"The follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all," he said.

President Biden had on Wednesday ordered the US intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days.

COVID-19 was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

—PTI