India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 13.54 Crores

More than 31 Lakh Vaccine Doses administered in the last 24 hours

5 States account for nearly 60% of India's total Active Caseload

More than 1.93 Lakh Recoveries in the last 24 hours

New Delhi (The Hawk): The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.54 Cr today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 13,54,78,420vaccine doses have been administered through 19,38,184 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.These include 92,42,364HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 59,04,739HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,17,31,959FLWs (1stdose), 60,77,260FLWs (2nddose), 4,85,34,810 1st dose beneficiaries and 65,21,662 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,55,64,330(1st dose) and 19,01,296(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 59.08% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

The graph below highlights the doses administered in the top 8 vaccinating states.

Over 31 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-97 of the vaccination drive (22nd April, 2021), 31,47,782vaccine doses were given.19,25,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,683 sessions for 1st dose and 12,21,909 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

3,32,730new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report75.01% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 while Kerala reported 26,995 new cases.

The graph below highlights the increasing trend of daily positivity rate and tests per million in India.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 24,28,616. It now comprises 14.93% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,37,188 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.12% of India's total Active Cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,36,48,159 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.92%.

1,93,279 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.15%.

2,263 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 81.79% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 306 daily deaths.

SevenStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N,Tripura, Meghalaya,Mizoram,Lakshadweep, Nagalandand Arunachal Pradesh.