India's COVID19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 31 cr

61.19 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

India reports 48,698 New Cases in the last 24 hours

India's Active Caseload further declines to 5,95,565; less than 6 lakhs after 86 days

Daily Recoveries outnumber Daily New Cases for 44th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.72%

Daily Positivity Rate stands at 2.79%,less than 5% positivity for 19 consecutive days

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a significant achievement, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 31 Crores yesterday. A total of 31,50,45,926vaccine doses have been administered through 42,00,839 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 61,19,169vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.





The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.





India has reported 48,698new cases in the last 24 hours.





Less than 1 lakh Daily New Caseshave been reported for 19 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.





India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 5,95,565today. Active cases have dropped below 6 lakhs after 86 days.





A net decline of 17,303is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.97% of the country's total Positive Cases.





As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 44 consecutive days now. 64,818recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





More than16,000(16,120) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.





Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,91,93,085people have already recovered from COVID-19 and64,818patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.72%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.





With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,35,781tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 39.78crore (39,95,68,448) tests so far.





While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.97% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.79% today. It has remained less than 5% for 19 consecutive days now.







