India logs 42K Covid cases 1,167 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 42,640 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 23, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.





As it continued with a declining trend of coronavirus infection, the country reported 1,167 deaths. This is the fifth consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.





It is also the 15th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 53,256 cases.





The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,99,77,861.





The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 6,62,521 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,89,302 deaths so far.





According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 81,839 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,89,26,038 till date.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 28,87,66,201 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 86,16,373 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,40,72,142 samples have been tested up to June 21 for Covid-19. Of these 16,64,360 samples were tested on Monday.

—IANS











