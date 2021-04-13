India set to welcome third Covid-19 vaccine – Sputnik V

New Delhi: The inoculation drive against the coronavirus began on January 16th in India. Despite the attempt to eradicate the deadly disease, there seems no stopping in the number of coronavirus cases. In the second wave of the novel coronavirus, several states have announced that they are facing a vaccine shortage. Meanwhile, the best way to curb the disease is to take appropriate measures and get vaccinated if you are eligible. Currently, there are two Covid vaccines available in India and India is all set to welcome the third one – Sputnik V. Also Read - 10 Covid patients die on Gudi Padva in Maharashtra due to shortage of oxygen



India Approves Sputnik V

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, the government expert panel has given its nod to the emergency use of Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V. After AstraZeneca -Oxford University developed Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech-developed and manufactured Covaxin, India will soon have a third Covid vaccine to curb the coronavirus. "Though I am yet to receive any official information about its approval, it would be good news for India if it is approved," Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Dr N.K. Arora, talking to IANS.

Arora also explained the features of the vaccine, "Sputnik is a two-dose vaccine. The composition of the first dose will be different from the second dose and there should be at least a three to four weeks gap between the first dose and the second. The published data suggest that it has 91 per cent efficacy. Some more clarity on it will also come soon."

RDIF Awaiting SEC Recommendation For Sputnik Approval

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said that it is "awaiting imminently" the recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. "RDIF confirms it is awaiting imminently the recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India to approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in India," RDIF told IANS.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, is the most recognizable one – over 7 in 10 (74 per cent) of those surveyed have heard of the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V is also among the Top-2 most preferred vaccines, just after the one produced by Pfizer/BioNTech.

—IANS