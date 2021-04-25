India is the fastest country to administer 14 Crore Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in 99 days

India achieves a landmark in Cumulative Vaccination Coverage; More than 14 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine doses administered

Over 2.17 Lakh Recoveries in the last 24 hours

Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi (The Hawk): The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 14 Cr today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,19,263 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 92,90,528 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 59,95,634 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,19,50,251 FLWs (1stdose), 62,90,491 FLWs (2nddose), 4,96,55,753 1st dose beneficiaries and 77,19,730 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,76,83,792 (1st dose) and 23,30,238 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

In another significant development, India has now become the fastest country in the world to cross the landmark of 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. India achieved this feat in just 99 days.

Eight states account for 58.83% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Over 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-99 of the vaccination drive (24th April, 2021), 25,36,612 vaccine doses were given.16,43,864 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25,732 sessions for 1st dose and 8,92,748 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,40,85,110 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.05%.

2,17,113 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 81.73% of the new recoveries.

3,49,691 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.53% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,160. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 37,944 while Karnataka reported 29,438 new cases.

Twelve states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 26,82,751. It now comprises 15.82% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,29,811 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The eight States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujaratand Kerala cumulatively account for 69.94% of India's total Active Cases.

The graph below highlights the increasing trend of daily positivity and daily tests being conducted in the country.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13%.

2,767 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 80.23% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (676). Delhi follows with 357 daily deaths.

Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N,Tripura,Lakshadweep, Sikkimand Arunachal Pradesh.





