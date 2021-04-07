India records 1,15,736 Covid-19 cases, highest ever daily tally

New Delhi: India recorded 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest-ever single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall tally to 12,801,785 on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

Active cases crossed the 800,000 mark in the last 24 hours and now stands at 843,473, comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections.

Reports suggest that India is now the fourth most affected country in the world in terms of active cases.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the next four weeks will be "very critical".

Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 59,856 patients recovered, with the recovery rate reported to be at 92.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,66,177 on Wednesday with 630 new fatalities. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent.

A total of 12,08,329 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the period, taking the total sample tests so far 25,14,39,598.

In the meantime, India has vaccinated 33,37,601 in the last 24 hours, while 8,70,77,474 doses of the corona jabs have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for the Covishield and Covaxin.

On April 1, the third phase of the vaccination drive began under which anyone 45 years or older is allowed to get a jab.

Amid the continued surge in Covid-19 cases in India again in the past few weeks, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination is being carried out on the basis of priority.

It added that the aim of the drive is to vaccinate the ones who need it most, rather than the ones who want to get inoculated.

—IANS