Madhya Pradesh Covid warrior airlifted to Hyd for treatment

Hyderabad: Dr Satyendra Mishra, a frontline doctor of Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, was on Monday airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of Covid-19.

The air ambulance carrying Dr Mishra from Bhopal landed at Begumpet Airport in the city and from there he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Dr Mishra of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine in Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar city had been treating Covid patients for more than a year. He recently contracted the virus and after his condition turned critical, health authorities in Madhya Pradesh decided to airlift him to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured all help for Dr Mishra's treatment after his colleagues at Bundelkhand Medical College appealed for help to save him.

In a video message Dr Umesh Patel of Bundelkhand Medical College said, Dr Mishra's condition is critical as 80 per cent of his lungs have been infected.

Dr Mishra's colleague appealed to people to come forward to help for the treatment of the doctor who treated hundreds of Covid patients in Sagar city since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Dr Patel also appealed to authorities to help save Dr Mishra.

