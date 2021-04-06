On-site registrations for health, frontline workers only at government vaccination sites: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter on Monday said that on-site registration for health care workers and front line workers will now only be done at government coronavirus vaccination centres and these workers will need to produce original photo identity cards and employment certificates.

This move has come after the Centre uncovered instances of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs)at some Covid-19 vaccine centres.

"Letter even number, dated 3rd April 2021, vide which, in view of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of HCWs/FLWs at some CVCs, in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines, the decision of the NEGVAC that, no fresh registration in the categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed, has been communicated. In continuation of the said guidance, following additional directions are issued for vaccination of HCWS/FLWs, aged from 18 years to 44 years: On-site registration facility for genuinely left-over HCWS/FLWs will henceforth be available only in the Government CVCs," Bhushan said in the letter.













It also added that for on-site registration, it will be mandatory for the HCW/FLW to submit produce The original photo-ID card being used for vaccination and a copy of the employment certificate.

Bhushan also highlighted that the employer will be responsible to ensure that the employment certificate is issued to only eligible HCW/FLWs.

"The employer will be responsible to ensure that the employment certificate is issued to only eligible HCW/FLWs.The employer and the concerned HCWIFLW will be personally responsible for the correctness of information in the employment certificate. It will be mandatory for the verifier to capture the employment certificate in the CO-WIN system prior to registration of the HCW/FLW. The verifier/site manager will be responsible for capturing the employment certificate along with necessary details on CO-WIN," he added. (ANI)



