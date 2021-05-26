Top
Haryana Floats Global Tenders For One Crore Vaccine Doses

 The Hawk |  26 May 2021 3:23 PM GMT

Chandigarh: Haryana has floated global tenders for the supply of one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 15,000 vials of medicine of black fungus, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

"Two global tenders for the supply of one crore doses of Covid vaccine and 15,000 vials of amphotericin (used for treatment of black fungus) floated by Haryana Medical Services Corpn Ltd," Vij said in a tweet. Earlier, Punjab had floated global tenders for supply of the vaccine, but said manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer have refused to send these to Punjab, citing their policy to only deal with the Central government. —IANS

Updated : 26 May 2021 3:23 PM GMT
