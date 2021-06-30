Harsh Vardhan addresses Meeting of the Ministers of Health of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

India believes that there is an urgent need for carrying out Major Reforms in the World Health Organisation"

"Indian traditional system of medicine has contributed substantially in boosting immunity of the general population during COVID-19"

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare addressed a meeting with Ministers of Health of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries through video-conference today.





Expressing his delight on meeting Health Ministers of SCO member states, Dr. Harsh Vardhan reminded everyone that ithas beenmorethan18monthssince COVID-19 was declared a Public Health Emergency of international concern and it has shakenthe entire world includingthe most developed nations.





The Union Health Minister noted that "The pandemic has shown that nobody is safe until all of us are safe. This has also highlighted the need for greater collaboration between countries on various aspects of health. Therefore, it is desirable that we should continue to exchange our experiences, learnings, best practices as well as innovations to strengthen our public health systems."





He added that global crisis is further compounded by these ever-evolving new variants ofthe Corona-virus and that risk management and mitigation are required along withcontinued strengtheningof global partnerships besides prioritization of investment in public health. "We need to conquer the adversary with collaborations and by supplementing each other's capacities, by pooling our resources and through enhanced technicalsupport," he stated.





Dr. Harsh Vardhan observed that this Pandemic has dealt a profound blow to the SCO member states on the health and economic fronts, leading to an extraordinarily high cost of the economy & at thecost of precious humanlives. He said, "One ofthe areas of strategic importance in COVID19diseasemitigationisthesafeguardingofthehealthinterests oftheglobalcommunitywhichispossibleonlywithwell- qualified, trained and motivated healthcare professionals supportedbyarobustpolicyframework.Indiabelievesthat besides bilateral discussions on the issue, a multilateral approach which would create an institutional framework for mobility of health workers is the need of the hour. For example, India is currently collaborating with Japan and discussingwiththeUnitedKingdom&othercountriesfrom the EU regarding a nursing service exchangeprogramme."





The need forcollectively addressing methods to mitigate the global health risk and emergingthreatsusingthe'OneHealth'approach was stressed upon.Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated, "Indiahasstarted the "Institute for One Health of International Standard" whichmaybeleveragedtohaveaOneHealthInternational Hub in India which will address existing or potential risks which originate through the interface of animal-human systems."





Assuring them that India is working extensively to increase core capacities to manage the present situation and ensure long-term interventionsformitigatinganysuchfuturecrisis, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "India - like many other countries - believes that there is an urgent need for carrying out major reforms in the World Health Organisation so that we can ensure timely, focused and effective responses for potential future pandemics."





He hopedthat,interalia,theworkoftheIndependentPanel forPandemicPreparednessandResponse,theIndependentOversight and Advisory Committee; as well as the International Health Regulations Review Committees under the WHO Health Emergencies Program will be crucial in steering a direction to achieve the much-needed multilateral cooperation in the field of global health.





Dr. Harsh Vardhan also informed his audience howIndiahasutilizeddigitaltechnologiesextensivelyfor inventory management and timely distribution of COVID vaccines.India had also launched the 'Vaccine Maitri' to provide vaccines to partner countries.





He alsoemphasizedhowtheIndiantraditional system of medicine has contributed substantially in boosting the immunityof the generalpopulation during COVID-19: "It is important that such rich traditional knowledge of medicines and treatment needs to be integrated into the modern healthcare system through investments at different levels not only as aresponseto COVID-19butalsotoenhancethepublichealth system.UndertheableleadershipofourHon'blePrimeMinisterShri Narendra Modi, India had proposed the setting up of an Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine under the existing institutional framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. A Draft to this effect was also circulated last year. I take this opportunity to propose that we should hold a meeting soon to discuss and finalize the modalities of the Expert Working Group. This should be done on a war footing so that we may set up the expert group much ahead of the meeting next year."





He concluded his speech by reminding his audience of the centuries old historic linkages between the SCO nations connected by geography and enriched by links of culture, cuisine and commerce: "I call upon all of you today to remind each otherof this bedrock of our modern-day relationship. It is for the sake of this ages-old friendship that we all must stand together and work for each other's betterment and for the betterment of the SCO region. Only shared responsibilities and shared idealism will help us achieve these shared goals."







