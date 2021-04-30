Govt of India has so far provided more 16.33 crore vaccine doses to States / UTs Free of Cost

More than 1 crore doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered



More than 19 Lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days



New Delhi (The Hawk): Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five point strategy of Government of India to fight the pandemic including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Government of India has been leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Several proactive steps have been taken the Union Government for containment and management of the COVID19 pandemic.



Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses (16,33,85,030) to States/UTs Free of Cost (as per data from today at 8 am).

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,33,56,503 doses.

More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Near 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.