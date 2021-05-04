Govt of India has so far provided more than 16.69 cr vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost

More than 75 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Government of India is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a "Whole of Government" approach. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour).

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1stMay 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since 28th April. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.69 crore vaccine doses (16,69,97,410) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,94,75,507 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 75 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (75,24,903) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,41,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.