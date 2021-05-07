Govt of India has so far provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses to States / UTs Free of Cost

More than 90 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered

Over 10 Lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days



New Delhi (The Hawk): Government of India is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a "Whole of Government" approach. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behavior).



Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.













The Government of India has so far provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses (17,35,07,770) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 90 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.