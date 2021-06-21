Divyang performs yoga on International Yoga Day





































Mumbai (The Hawk): On International Yoga Day, Udaipur-based NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan organized yoga sessions with experts to lead a healthy life. The NGO also launched a digital campaign to fight COVID-19 for patients recovering from COVID-19. On the theme 'Yoga for Wellbeing' to spread awareness about the spiritual discipline amongst people across the world. To send the message worldwide, persons with disabilities and children also participated in this yoga session.

The Pandemic has made every single person to be confided indoors. This has caused many people to lose focus on their Fitness. Keeping in the mind, at the moment the differently abled are not focusing on fitness as they have been restricted further in their movement by staying at home. This initiative shall be fruitful in giving them a long term relief and imbibe this as a regular habit of keeping fit.

Dr. Deepa Shukla, Naturopathy and Yoga physician Performed various yoga poses including hands-on breathing, deep relaxation techniques, yoga kriyas and sectional breathing sessions for differently-abled and COVID-19 recovering patients.

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) Said, "This is an initiative for include the differently abled to be able to learn Yoga online. Yoga is known to be the most effective way to be fit. With an international proclamation, Yoga has proved to be a part of every single human beings life. The pandemic has also reinforced the confidence of people in Yoga through various multiple breathing exercises which help individuals to keep their breathing capacities strong and even make them fit. The online Yoga session conducted will allow the differently-abled to learn various Asanas which would prove to be useful for the differently abled."



