Daily Recoveries Outnumber Daily New Cases for the 6th Consecutive Day

Less than 3 Lakh daily New Cases for three successive days

Highest ever 20 Lakh Tests Conducted in the last 24 hours which is a global record



Daily Positivity Rate Declines to 13.31%



More than 64 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far

New Delhi (The Hawk): India's Daily Recoveries outnumber Daily New Cases for the sixth consecutive day. 3,89,851 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,19,86,363 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 86.23%.

Ten states account for 74.94% of the new recoveries.

Continuing the positive trend, India records less than 3 lakh new cases for three consecutive days.



2,67,334 New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 74.46% of thenew cases in last 24 hours.Tamil Naduhas reported the highest daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337new cases.

On the other front, India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 32,26,719today.



A net decline of 1,27,046 is witnessed in the last 24 hours.

It now comprises 12.66% of the country's total Positive Cases.

8States cumulatively account for 69.02% of India's total Active Cases.

More than 20 Lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (the highest ever conducted in a single day in India), while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31%.



20.08 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country is also a global record.

Over 32 Crore tests have been conducted so far across the country.



The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.58 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.



A total of 18,58,09,302vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,73,684HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,59,125HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,45,69,669FLWs (1stdose), 82,36,515FLWs (2nddose), 64,77,443beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose),5,80,46,339(1stdose) and 93,51,036 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.5,48,16,7671stdose beneficiaries and 1,79,78,7242nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.



