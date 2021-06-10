CSIR-IICT, NIIST, Suven Pharma Ink MoU For COVID Drug Molnupiravir

Hyderabad: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram and pharma company Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (SPL) have entered into an MoU for the process technology transfer and manufacturing of the anti- COVID drug Molnupiravir.

The anti-viral drugwas initially developed for the treatment ofinfluenza andhas been repurposed to treat COVID-19.

According to a study published in the journal ''Nature Microbiology,'' the drug can completely suppress the COVID virus transmission within 24 hours, the CSIR-IICT said in a release here on Thursday.

The drugcould be a game changer in the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 virus, it said.

The synthetic process know-how for Molnupiravir was sourced from CSIR-NIIST and the process to scale it up was successfully carried out by CSIR-IICT, it said. The complete technology know-how will be transferred to SPL and the company, in turn, would manufacture and launch the drug in the market as an effective medication for COVID infected patients, it said.

As per the agreement, CSIR-IICT would also provide the process know-how for the manufacture of new anti-COVID drug 2 -DG to treat moderate and severe COVID infected patients to reduce their oxygen dependency, the release added. —PTI