24.60 crore vaccine doses provided to states / UTs: Centre

New Delhi: Amid reports of vaccine shortage in some states, the Centre on Sunday said that 24.60 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs till date.

It said that it has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to states/UTs, and of this, total consumption, including wastages, is 22,96,95,199 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on Sunday).





More than 1.63 crore vaccine doses (1,63,85,701) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it added.



The Central government said that it has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, and in addition, has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by them.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, it said.