COVID19 Vaccination: Myth Vs. Facts

New Delhi (The Hawk): Recently, there have been some media reports alleging that there was 32% less vaccination in the last one week as compared to the week preceding it.

It is clarified that all States/ UTs are being informed much in advance about the doses that will be available during the month of July, 2021 including the supply to private hospitals. The States/UTs have been advised to plan their COVID -19 Vaccination sessions based on the availability of the COVID vaccines.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, based on the discussion with the manufacturers, had communicated to all States/ UTs that they will receive more than 12 crore doses of COVID vaccine in the month of July 2021. Till today morning, over 2.19 crore doses have already been supplied to all States/ UTs from July's supply. The states are also being informed adequately in advance of the supply of COVID vaccines being sent to them.

Further, all states have also been requested to share likely indicative demand in case more doses of vaccine are required by them in view of increased coverage.