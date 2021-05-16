COVID-19: More than 42 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated in India

New Delhi: Since the beginning of Phase III of the vaccination drive in India, more than 42 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

"A total of 3,28,216 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 42,58,756 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive," said the Ministry's release.

According to the release, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has also exceeded 18 crores.

"A total of 18,04,57,579 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,27,650 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,22,040 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,65,871 FLWs (1stdose), 81,49,613 FLWs (2nddose), 42,58,756 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,68,05,772 (1stdose) and 87,56,313 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,43,17,646 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,75,53,918 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old," the Ministry said.

It said that more than 11 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"As on Day-119 of the vaccination drive, 11,03,625 vaccine doses were given. Across 11,628 sessions, 6,29,445 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,74,180 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine," the Ministry stated.

The Health Ministry further informed that India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,04,32,898 and the national recovery rate is at 83.83 per cent.

"A total of 3,53,299 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India's daily new COVID cases for the fourth time in the last five days. India's total active caseload has decreased to 36,73,802 today. It now comprises 15.07 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net decline of 31,091 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours," it added.

Talking about Foreign aid, the Ministry said that relief materials continue to be swiftly cleared, apportioned and sent to States/UTs to combat COVID-19.

"Cumulatively, 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants, 6,497 ventilators and Bi-PAP and over 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air, so far," it added.

The Ministry further added that 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

"Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 41,779. It is followed by Maharashtra with 39,923 while Kerala reported 34,694 new cases. The national mortality rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent. 3,890 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (695). Karnataka follows with 373 daily deaths," it said. (ANI)