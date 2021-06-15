Supply Of Covaxin To Govt At Rs 150 / Dose Not Sustainable: Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: The supply price of Covaxin to the government of India at Rs 150 a dose is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run. Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs, Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday.

It said there are live examples of such pricing policies where Human Papilloma virus vaccine is priced for GAVI supplies at $4.5/dose (Rs 320), but is also available in the private market at Rs 3,500.



Rotavirus vaccines are supplied to the Govt of India at Rs 60/dose, but is also available in the private market at Rs 1,700/dose. The prices for COVID-19 vaccines internationally have varied between $10 to $37/dose, (Rs 730 - Rs 2,700/dose).

—IANS