Choose the right amount of SPF in your sunscreen

Aseem Sood, Managing director Proveda India shares how one has to be careful while choosing a right SPF for their skin.

* Go for broad-spectrum: Knowing the importance of SPF, better choose the cream which has broad-spectrum as it will create a shield around your skin from UVA rays as well, besides UVB rays. UVA rays cause premature ageing and skin cancer, on the other hand, exposure to UVB rays may lead to sunburn and skin cancer.

* Know the SPF level: There are various SPF levels but SPF 15, 30 and 50 are mostly talked about. Most of the time SPF 15 is recommended but we would suggest going for a higher one like SPF 30. Using this higher version ensures higher protection and for a longer time. Please note, even the dermatologist suggests to use SPF 15 OR 30. Make sure it is applied properly and at stated intervals.

* Sweat/Water-resistant: Before buying make sure the SPF cream is sweat or water-resistant, especially for those who are going to take a dip in a pool or a beach. Cream with water-resistant are sticky therefore you need to reapply it after every 2-3 hours.

* Check the ingredients: If you are allergic to certain ingredients then you must check the ingredient section for it. One of the most unsafe ingredients is oxybenzone, which upsets the hormonal balance and can cause an allergic reaction too. Try to pick up a sunscreen that contains natural or herbal components rather than loads of chemicals.

* Go with cream-based SPF: There are many kinds of SPF sunscreens available in the market, but we recommend the ones with a creamy base. Do not use sprays as they contain nano-particles that are likely to enter the bloodstream and may lead to various health issues.

* Expiry Date: Last but not the least, always check the expiry date. The expired products not only lose their efficiency, but they also tend to damage the skin.

--IANS

