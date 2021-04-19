Top
 The Hawk |  19 April 2021 4:46 AM GMT

Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Beijing [China]: The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, four were reported in Hainan, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Shaanxi.

One new suspected COVID-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

—ANI

