Centre Promptly Clearing and Apportioning Global Aid to States / UTs for COVID Mgt

India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 17.72 Crore

More than 34.8 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated so far



New Delhi (The Hawk): Government of India is swiftly clearing and apportioning global aid to strengthen tertiary medical care across States and UTs for COVID management. Cumulatively, 9,284 Oxygen Concentrators; 7,033 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP and over 3.44L Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.72 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 17,72,14,256 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,70,537 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,00,420 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,70,062 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,42,34,793 FLWs (1stdose), 80,30,007 FLWs (2nddose), 34,80,618 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,62,43,308 (1stdose) and 81,58,535 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,40,99,241 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,67,97,272 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

